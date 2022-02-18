Kentucky pastor faces 13 new charges of sexual abuse involving children

Pastor Thomas Wall of Lancaster is wanted for 13 charges of sexual abuse, 12 of which list victims under the age of 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thomas Wall faces thirteen additional charges of first-degree sexual abuse. Those charges were filed Wednesday by Commonwealth's Attorney Andy Sims.

On Thursday, an active warrant was issued for Wall's arrest.

Twelve of the new charges list victims under the age of 12. The dates listed with each charge range from 2007 to 2017, according to documents obtained by WHAS11.

Previously, Wall was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 in Clark County. On that charge, Wall was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Clark County, Kentucky.

Days later, on February 1, he was released on a $50,000 cash bond.

According to state law, sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class D felony, unless the victim is less than twelve years old, in which case the offense shall be a Class C felony.

Thomas Wall is the Pastor at Pentecostal Fellowship Church in Lancaster. WHAS11 News has made several requests for comment from the church that were not answered.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.