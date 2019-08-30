LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Labor Day weekend usually signifies the unofficial end of summer.

This weekend will be a busy one, packed with dozens of events happening in Louisville and across the river.

"Fall is happening, family vacations are kind of over, kids are back in school, and it's traditional time to celebrate the workers of the community," director of special projects for the City of Louisville Marty Storch said. "This weekend we will literally have over 125,000 people come through the WorldFest."

The 17th annual WorldFest brings the city to life throughout the weekend, drawing crowds from outside of the area.

"There is over 46 hours of entertainment and we have three different stages," Storch said. "You can dance, you can eat, you can drink and then on Monday morning, you can exercise it all the way."

Along with the WorldFest comes the Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular, Cardinals vs. Notre Dame football game and Rock the Water Tower.

"Louisville was named a couple years ago by the International Organization as being a top world and events city and this is one of those weekends that really makes that a true title," vice president of marketing communication at Convention & Visitors Bureau Stacey Yates said.

While Labor Day is a tribute to workers, it is also a time to celebrate the countless activities the city has to offer.

"Hike, bike, paddle, tai chi, yoga, Zumba, food truck 5K, pickle ball, play ball, and rock-climbing are just some of the things you can do on the water front," Storch said. "So when people say there's nothing to do here in Louisville, they're just not looking far enough."

And that explains why some hotels are filling up fast.

"You usually can tell what the compression is by the price points and it looked like a lot of the downtown market was filling up or moving the needle up on the average daily rate a little bit," Yates said. "So that's usually a good indication that it's a pretty healthy hotel market for the weekend."

