Man accused of shooting, killing 2 Black customers at a Louisville Kroger to plead guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Black people at a Louisville Kroger is scheduled to plead guilty next week in state court.

Gregory Bush is charged with murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment from the October 2018 incident, according to documents.

Bush was indicted just days after the shooting for murder. He is accused of killing, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones.

As part of the plea deal scheduled for December 15, the US Attorney General has directed the United States not to seek the death penalty in this case, according to court documents which state:

The parties advised the Court it is anticipated Defendant Gregory A. Bush will enter a plea of guilty in the matter pending before the state court on December 15, 2020, with the condition he enter a plea of guilty in this matter. The United States and the Defendant, through counsel, jointly moved this matter be scheduled for a change of plea hearing.

Bush was indicted in November 2018 on hate crime charges. Bush faces charges on two counts of shooting and killing two victims based on their race, one count of attempting to shoot a victim based on race and three firearm counts based on use in support of the above charges.

In May 2019, a judge ruled Bush was incompetent to stand trial. A few months later, in July 2019, it was ruled Bush was competent to stand trial.