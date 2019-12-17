LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom’s "Storm Chaser" roller coaster has been named a “Top 10 Steel Coaster of the Decade” by Coaster 101.com, a popular website with contributors from across the U.S. that focuses on roller coasters and the theme park industry.

The steel roller coaster checks in at number five on the list, which includes coasters from parks of the caliber of Universal, Cedar Point, and Busch Gardens.

"Storm Chaser," described by the Coaster 101.com team as “deceivingly intense,” has been a favorite of Louisvillians, out-of-state visitors, and coaster enthusiasts from across the country.

“As all of us at Kentucky Kingdom can tell you from experience, coaster enthusiasts are tough judges of their favorite ride, so we’re thrilled that they’ve selected "Storm Chaser" as part of this elite group. What a great way to end the year! And if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, I’d like to remind you that a Kentucky Kingdom season pass, on sale now for only $59.95, makes the perfect gift! With a season pass, you can enjoy Storm Chaser, all our other great rides, and the Hurricane Bay water park all season long, making it truly the gift that keeps on giving," Kentucky Kingdom’s Vice President of Sales and Admissions, Julie Johnson, said.

The coaster made its debut in 2016. For the full list of Coaster101.com's steel roller coasters of the decade, click here.

RELATED: Thousands visit Kentucky Kingdom for Halloscream's debut weekend

RELATED: Kings Island to retire fan-favorite roller coaster after 33 years

RELATED: Kentucky Kingdom sets single-day attendance record since reopening in 2014

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.