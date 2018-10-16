LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Kingdom is hoping to have its newest roller coaster ready by next season, but it said there's some red tape in the way.

The Kentucky State Fair Board is the park's landlord.

Kentucky Kingdom said it has a 20-acre tract as part of its lease and wants to use one acre of that for its new ride.

The park claims the State Fair Board has yet to approve the transfer and thinks it's trying to stall the expansion.

The following is a statement from the Kentucky State Fair Board:

"In our partnership with Kentucky Kingdom we have demonstrated a consistent desire to see their business succeed. There should be no surprises here as our lease with them has mutually agreed upon protocol for an orderly expansion, which is still in process and involves several landlord parties. We seek to be responsible stewards of the Commonwealth’s assets and look forward to working with Kentucky Kingdom as that process continues."

