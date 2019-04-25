LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready to take flight on Kentucky Kingdom’s newest roller coaster.

The Kentucky Flyer was announced late last year, and with the season opening of the park on April 28, visitors will finally get a chance to test out one of 2019's most-anticipated coasters.

The ride was designed for the whole family to enjoy by the Gravity Group, an American company that has built coasters around the globe. The height requirement is 40 inches, which is shorter than most coasters require, making it available for some smaller children to ride.

According to Kentucky Kingdom, the Kentucky Flyer has "lots of speed, steeply banked turns, and a dozen airtime moments."

MORE | Kentucky Kingdom celebrates 30th anniversary, announces new ride for 2019