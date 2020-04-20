LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has announced plans to open at the beginning of June.

The amusement park said an exact date will be decided based on ongoing developments, but said opening day will be posted on its website.

"We intend to follow the guidelines issued by government health officials for both our team members and our guests," said Lesly Birkner, Vice President of Operations. "Safety has always been Kentucky Kingdom’s number one priority and we will implement any additional measures necessary to maintain our high standards."

When it does open, the park will extend its operating hours to open at 10 a.m. each morning and close at 9 p.m. each night. Hurricane Bay water park will stay open until 8 p.m. every day.

Kentucky Kingdom is looking to hire up to 1,400 seasonal team members through recruitment, interviews, and training, all conducted exclusively online.

Season passes will be sold for $59.95, and Kentucky Kingdom said it will extend its offer to provide more families a chance to purchase. Passes are currently available online at kentuckykingdom.com.

RELATED: Kentucky Kingdom hiring over 1,000 seasonal employees

RELATED: Kentucky Kingdom's 'Storm Chaser' named among 10 best steel coasters of decade

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.