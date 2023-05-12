Kentucky Kingdom to open with 'many surprises' in store this season

As summer temperatures soar, a quick trip to Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay is the perfect way to cool off.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is finally opening its gates for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13.

Guests of all ages will marvel at some of the new entertainment at the park such as, magicians, musicians, comedians, a stunt team, and a water circus.

Kentucky Kingdom will even have its first-ever fireworks show every Friday and Saturday in July.

Visitors of the park can enjoy the family-friendly rides, thrilling coasters, two wave pools and water slides.

This year, the season extends even longer, through October as "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom" returns for its second year.

“We look forward to welcoming families and guests back to the park for the 2023 season, especially with the many surprises we have lined up for this year,” Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom general manager, said.



Beginning Saturday, May 27th, guests can float on over to Hurricane Bay. Gold and Diamond season passholders will have early access to the water park every Saturday and Sunday of the season.

Starting at $74.99, Kentucky Kingdom offers a variety of season pass options. To learn more about season passes, click here.

