Police respond to fights involving minors near Kentucky Kingdom

Officials with the amusement park said the disturbance happened Saturday evening when the minors exhibited behavior that violated their guest code of conduct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers had to break up a big fight near Kentucky Kingdom, one week after the amusement park opened for the season.

Authorities said they received several 911 calls on Saturday, reporting multiple fights involving unaccompanied minors in the parking lot near the Kentucky Expo Center.

Officials with the park said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday and said the unaccompanied minors "exhibited behavior that violated their guest code of conduct."

The park said the individuals were removed from the park but gathered in grounds near the KEC parking lot where security and Metro Police officers responded.

Officials with Kentucky Kingdom released a statement on Sunday saying, "We are saddened by the behavior exhibited from these guests and affirm that it is not aligned with our values or consistent with the positive guest experience at Kentucky Kingdom.”

Kentucky Kingdom is celebrating its 34th season.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.