Kentucky Kingdom offers free admission to military members, first responders Sept. 11-12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To honor the sacrifices of first responders during 9/11, Kentucky Kingdom is offering "hometown heroes" and up to six guests free admission Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

The park is offering free admission to all active and retired military members, first responders, members of law enforcement and health care workers Sept. 11-12.

"The park is hoping that the promotion will lift these brave members of our community up on this special memorial weekend and give them the opportunity to enjoy a carefree day to make memories with their loved ones," Kentucky Kingdom said in a release.

Qualifying guests will be asked to present an organization ID to take advantage of the promotion at the front gate. For more information on the promotion, visit Kentucky Kingdom's website.

