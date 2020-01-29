LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has opened its application process for the 2020 season.

The park is looking to fill 1,400 positions. Some positions have a minimum age requirement of 14, with pay rates starting above minimum wage.

Available positions include lifeguards, ride operators and guest services staff. Applications and more information are available online at this link.

