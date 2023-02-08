Kentucky Kingdom hiring 400 seasonal workers

Employees get free admission Kentucky Kingdom, over 25 other theme parks and they even offer college tuition reimbursement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Need a summer job? One of Kentucky's most rollercoaster-filled employers is looking to fill hundreds of positions starting in March.

Kentucky Kingdom is now accepting applications for over 400 positions ahead of the 2023 season, according to a Kentucky Kingdom press release.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old, however, certain positions require you to be 18 years old or older.

Available positions at Kentucky Kingdom include:

Lifeguards

Food & Beverage Entertainment

Guest Services

Games, Retail

Park Services

Ride Operations

Warehouse (18+)

Horticulture (18+)

EMT (18+, EMT License)

Security

Gate Security (18+)

Starting pay for these positions range from $14 to $20 per hour with opportunities for advancement at Kentucky Kingdom.

Employees get free admission to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay and free admission to over 25 regional theme parks and attractions, according to park officials.

Kentucky Kingdom employees also have access to free college tuition reimbursement through the Herscend's Grow U Program.

Sarah Worrell, general manager of Kentucky Kingdom, said the park is proud to offer competitive wages, benefits and opportunities through its seasonal positions.

“We are looking to hire candidates who will go above and beyond to ensure Kentucky Kingdom continues to provide an environment where families can make memories worth repeating all season long,” Worrell said.

Applicants can click here to apply online to various Kentucky Kingdom positions.

