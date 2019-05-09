LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall may not officially be here just yet, but the folks at Kentucky Kingdom are already getting ready for Halloween.

To get in the spooky spirit, they need your help. Kentucky Kingdom is looking to fill more than 100 positions for the HallowScream event.



They have a casting call 4-7:30 p.m. on September 5 at the park's Operations Building.

You don't have to have any professional acting experience, just bring the spirit of Halloween!

Apply here!

