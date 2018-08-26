LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Kentucky Kingdom guest was injured by an unidentified object at the park on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Communications Manager Adam Birkner said the guest was riding the suspended looping coaster at 8 p.m. when the guest was hit by the object. The guest suffered a cut on the temple. The person was treated by health services at the park but left by ambulance for observation and further medical treatment.

Technical staff reviewed the ride and determined it was operating properly and the injury was not due to a mechanical malfunction or operator error, according to Kentucky Kingdom. The park said the technical staff found multiple items on the ground near the ride, including a cell phone and items comparable in weight.

Kentucky Kingdom said “loose articles” are forbidden on the ride. Signs are posted, and audio is played that advises guests of the policy. Birkner said the park provides bins to store the items and have operators enforce the policy during the ride loading process.

State inspectors were notified of this incident. The park said they believe an item from another guest caused the injury.

