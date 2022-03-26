Kentucky Kingdom to offer free Pre-K passes

The passes, available to children 3 to 5-years-old, ensures they can enjoy the amusement park and Hurricane Bay all summer free of charge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for something fun for your child to do this summer?

Kentucky Kingdom has announced new passes for children in Pre-K.

The passes, available to children 3 to 5-years-old, ensures they can enjoy the amusement park and Hurricane Bay all summer free of charge.

The park said there is a three-step process in obtaining the passes:

Register on their website

Activate in person

Ride, slide and play

Kentucky Kingdom has various attractions for the little ones including King Louie’s Playland, Flutterfly and their four-level water play area called Splash Zone.

The passes are valid through the end of their 2022 season and a limited time offer.

For more information on how to register, click here.

