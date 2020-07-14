Kentucky Kingdom now requires face masks at entry

The park said guests must wear a face covering to enter the park, though said masks are only encouraged inside as long as people are socially distanced.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom will require anyone entering the park to wear a face mask, effective immediately.

While guests are required to wear a covering while entering the park, masks are only encouraged once inside the park as long as people follow social distancing guidelines.

The park has also announced new protocols that go beyond their original reopen plan, including reducing the park's occupancy by 25% and team members using PA systems to enforce six feet of distance in pools.

Other changes include:

Requiring face coverings when entering any retail shops or indoor restaurants

Increasing the square footage per person in Hurricane Bay to 60 square feet

Adding more Public Safety Officers to reinforce guidelines throughout the park

"Our team at Kentucky Kingdom strives to provide a safe and healthy environment for all our team members and guests," Lesly Birkner, vice president of operations said. "We will continue to upgrade our procedures as necessary in order to deliver a safe and healthy experience for all."

If a person does not have a mask when they arrive, the park will sell masks for $1.

Kentucky Kingdom opened for the season with its original COVID-19 preparedness plan June 29, while Hurricane Bay opened July 3.

