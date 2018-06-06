LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – On the night of June 5, Kentucky Kingdom’s internet and telephone system went down and due to that issue the park is extending the season pass deadline.

Marty Ernst, Kentucky Kingdom’s Director of Technology, said, “It is really unfortunate that at the height of our season pass ordering, Kentucky Kingdom could not accommodate its customers, especially guests who were attempting to order season passes online. We worked all night with our service provider to remedy the disruptions and hope to have our systems up and running this morning.”

The director of sales and marketing for the park, Julie Johnson, said, guests were frustrated because they couldn’t order the passes online and the park’s been having issues with their provider on and off for the past several weeks.

“We want all our guests to know that the early bird season pass price of $69.95 (regular price $119.95) has been extended until June 19. This will give all our guests the opportunity to buy passes online (kentuckykingdom.com) or at the park,” Johnson said.

