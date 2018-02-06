LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Kentucky Kingdom say they’ve closed the T3 roller coaster after two trains bumped each other.

Officials say around 2:30 p.m., the second train on the T3 bumped into the first train which was waiting to enter the station for unloading.

Five people went to the park’s health services center for evaluation, according to officials. Four people returned to the park while one was taken to the hospital at the request of her parents.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and Kentucky Kingdom says the T3 will remain closed until its complete.

State ride inspectors were notified of the incident.

