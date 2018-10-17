LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Kentucky Kingdom announced the Kentucky State Fair Board has granted the park’s request for land to expand.

RELATED: Kentucky Kingdom in land dispute over newest roller coaster

The expansion was requested to make room for the installation of the park’s newest and 6th roller coaster, called the Kentucky Flyer.

Ed Hart released the following statement:

“I want to thank Governor Bevin and Secretary Landrum of the Finance and Administration Cabinet for making arrangements to cut through the paperwork necessary for Kentucky Kingdom and the Fair Board to come to terms. Of course, Kentucky Kingdom will provide, if it hasn’t already, all the information the Fair Board has requested. With that assurance, we’ve been given the green light to proceed. I am happy to declare that the Kentucky Flyer is on track for a 2019 grand opening. Clearly, this is an example of Governor Bevin and his administration cutting through the type of “red tape” that can hinder economic development in the Commonwealth.”

© 2018 WHAS-TV