'I think it's a good thing.' | Kentucky Kingdom begins weekend with new chaperone policy for minors

The first day is done and parents tell WHAS they support the change.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the old question might have been “are you tall enough to ride?”, the new question is “are you old enough to enter?”

Anyone under the age of 16 will now need a chaperone to enter Kentucky Kingdom. That Chaperon Needs to be 21 or older.

The change comes one week after a series of fights involving minors happened in a parking lot near the park, one week after opening.

Dessi Jefferson brought her family to the park on Saturday. She said, in previous years, she would have sent the kids on their own. Still, she supports the change.

“I think that’s great – to guarantee the safety of the children and employees in the park,” she said.

Not everyone in her family is happy with the new change.

“I don’t like the new rule, but I’ll try to comply to it,” 13-year-old Joseph Paige, Dessi’s son, said.

His mom reacted to his answer saying, “He most definitely will comply. I will be here. He will not be here without me.”

Many who attended the park on Saturday had the same consensus. The rule change and police presence are not ideal but chaperones like Tony Hughes said make sense.



“I think it's a good thing. It is a little tough for the kids but if it is going to make it safer for everybody else.”



Still, some parents said they wouldn't have bought season tickets if they knew this would be a rule.

If you're in the same boat and bought passes before Kentucky Kingdom’s announcement, you have until the end of May to request your refund.

