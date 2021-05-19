Kentucky Kingdom enforces chaperone policy after multiple fights over the weekend

Starting this weekend, all guests 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other supervising adult 21 or older.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has announced a new chaperone policy effective Saturday, May 22.

Starting this weekend, all guests 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other supervising adult 21 or older with a valid ID. The adult must be present at the time of entry and remain in the park for the entire visit, the park said.

"As we work to thoughtfully implement this new policy we plan to work together with parents and other adults responsible for children to ensure that our park continues to provide a safe, welcoming and enjoyable experience for all," said Craig Ross, Kentucky Kingdom's general manager.

Just one week after the park opened for the season, police responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple fights involving unaccompanied minors in the parking lot.

Officials with the park said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday and said the unaccompanied minors "exhibited behavior that violated their guest code of conduct."

While the new policy requires chaperones to be in the park for the entire visit, Kentucky Kingdom said they do not have to accompany children throughout the park.

Organized and ticketed group events, like school or church group visits, are exempt for the policy as they already have chaperone policies in place.

Kentucky Kingdom said the policy will be enforced throughout the park.

