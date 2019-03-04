LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentucky Kingdom gears up for its opening day on April 28, officials search for season workers.

"There's never a bad day," Jessi O'Daniel, Kentucky Kingdom's director of guest relations, said. "It's the best."

Many kids around Kentuckiana grow up going to the park with family and friends. Some eventually go on to make memories there for their first ever job. O'Daniel said she started working at the park when she was 19-years-old, saying it was amazing to be able to be apart of making great family memories.

O'Daniel said the park prides itself on being a place many high school and college students in the area learn and train for their first paid job, but with an opening date of April 28, and a JCPS closing date of June 7, the park will feel a pinch this summer.

JCPS canceled classes six times this year when teachers took to Frankfort to protest possible education legislation. The cancellations pushed back graduation dates and dates students begin working in the summer.

"We may possibly rotate attractions or have a few attractions operate on a limited-time schedule until students get off school later in the afternoon," O'Daniel said.

As the park looked to hire for open positions, it knew operations must go, even while school is in session. Since the park operates for school field trips, it has to have a plan in place during the daytime anyway.

"It's something we pay attention to every year, whether it be a snow day or things like that," O'Daniel said. "We're used to having to do that and we have plenty of staff available to do so."

O'Daniel said the park will be flexible with operations during the time its student staffers are still in school. The only "caveat," she said, is lifeguard positions. O'Daniel said the park may rotate water slides or water attractions until students are off for the summer.

While Kentucky Kingdom may be used to the unavoidable flexibility, the question still becomes, will an extra week of less staff ultimately hurt in the long run?

"It's impossible to know what the effects on the bottom line, if any, will be, but that's something we'll definitely know at the end of the season," O'Daniel said.

Park leaders said they're not worried. They said they will do everything it takes to make the experience for visitors still the best it possibly can be.

"We take pride in being a great memory and a great moment," O'Daniel said. "With all of the entertainment and technology and things in the world, we still like to be a place where families can put their phones away, put their troubles aside and come have a good time together."

She said the theme and water park is excited for its student employees, adding that they bring lots of energy to the park each season. The park is hosting a job fair Thursday, April 4 from 1-7 p.m, where students can apply.

The park is looking for ride operators and lifeguards.

Kentucky Kingdom is celebrating its 30 year anniversary this season. To commemorate the milestone, the park has added a new wooden roller coaster called 'Kentucky Flyer.' The ride has a 40-inch height requirement (the average height of a 4-year-old), which will allow younger riders to enjoy it.