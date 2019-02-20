LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom announced that they are now accepting applications for team members for the park's 2019 season.

Park officials said they need to fill approximately 1,400 seasonal positions in departments ranging from aquatics and rides to guest relations and health services.

Team members get free admission to the park when off duty, opportunities to receive complimentary admission tickets for family and friends, discounts on food and merchandise and opportunity to attend events held exclusively for team members.

Applicants can apply at www.kentuckykingdom.com/join-the-team.

Kentucky Kingdom opens on weekends beginning April 28. Hurricane Bay opens on weekends beginning May 18. Both Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay begin operating seven days a week on May 25. This year will be the park's 30th anniversary.