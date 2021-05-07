Kentucky Kingdom opens for 2021 season this weekend

On May 9, moms can get into the park for free with the purchase of a single-day ticket.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a complicated season of closures and restrictions, Kentucky Kingdom is ready to open for 2021 with as much normalcy as possible. The park will open for the summer on Saturday, May 8.

What will be different this year? Masks will be required when you first enter the park and when you are indoors. While masks aren't required on the rides, your wait time may be a little longer since ride seating will be spaced out.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, you are urged not to come to the park until you are healthy. Read Kentucky Kingdom's "Play Safe" policy here.

There are some exciting new additions this year, too. If you get hungry, there are new food items to try, including a Fruity Pebbles funnel cake and buffalo chicken flatbreads. Plus, the park said there is new retail merchandise available to commemorate your trip.

Kentucky Kingdom has some deals running for opening weekend. If you go with someone who has a season pass, you can get in for $5.

In honor of Mother's Day, moms can get into the park for free with the purchase of a single-day ticket on Sunday, May 9.

According to the Kentucky Kingdom website, season passholders get free parking and $1 soft drinks at the park. You can purchase tickets and season passes online.

Kentucky Kingdom is still looking for staff members for the new season. The park recently announced that all employees 16 years old and up will see a pay increase. Learn more about available jobs here.

Herschend Family Entertainment, the owner and operator Dollywood and Newport Aquarium, purchased Kentucky Kingdom in February. Herschend plans to improve the park, broadening the appeal of the park to multiple generations and expanding the park season to allow for more guests.

