Kentucky ties to Baptist kids agency at risk over gay rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A cultural clash pitting religious beliefs against gay rights has jeopardized Kentucky’s long-running relationship with a foster care and adoption agency affiliated with the Baptist church that serves some of the state’s most vulnerable children.

The standoff revolves around a clause banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. It has Sunrise Children’s Services refusing to sign a new contract with the state.

Sunrise officials are concerned it would compel them to violate religious principles by sponsoring same-sex couples as foster or adoptive parents.

Supporters of the provision see it as a safeguard against discrimination.

It’s another round in a broader fight in states and the courts over religious liberty and LGBTQ rights.

