LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They may bark and bite, but these K-9 officers have another weapon in their arsenal when it comes to security — their noses.

About 20 K-9 officers and their handlers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Kentucky and North Carolina are taking part in the National Odor Recognition Training and Test (NORT) at the Kentucky Expo Center this week, a program through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Canine Division that trains dogs to identify explosive materials.

"We want the dogs to be able to discriminate between an actual explosive and something that's not," ATF K-9 trainer Cody Monday said. "We try to look at trends on what bombs are being made out of and incorporate that into our test to make sure everyone is aware of that."

As part of the training and test, the dogs are asked to sniff several different buckets which either contain a small amount of a material used in explosive devices or what the trainers call a "distractor." With people finding new ways to make explosives, ATF and other law enforcement want to make sure they stay one step ahead.

"There's always something new, and that's the kind of stuff that our trainers and the people involved in this type of work are working on every day," Stuart Lowrey, ATF Louisville Division special agent in charge, said.

These K-9 officers have played a role when it comes to event security, especially for high profile events like concerts, Thunder Over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby.

"It's a tool that we have," Lowrey said. "There are a lot of other things going on as part of the operations, a lot of law enforcement presence, a lot of different moving parts and this is one layer."

Lowrey said the dogs will often be deployed near the entrances and parking lots of these events to make sure nothing unwanted gets inside. Part of the training Wednesday put the K-9s through a real-life scenario where they were tasked with finding explosive material inside a car during a stop.

"They're also deployed throughout the event to respond to any issues, concerns that present themselves," Lowrey said.

According to Lowrey, K-9 officers are also used during shooting investigations as they are able to detect the tiny traces of explosive materials on shell casings and other pieces of evidence.

The NORT certification will last for two years, after which the trainers will return for another round of training and testing.