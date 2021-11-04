Automotive manufacturer bringing more jobs to Barren County

Nemak is the latest manufacturer to announce its plans to grow in Kentucky with a $27 million expansion for its Glasgow facilities.

GLASGOW, Ky. — Kentucky continues to see economic growth as companies expand their operations throughout the commonwealth.

Nemak USA Inc. is the latest manufacturer to announce its plans to grow in Kentucky with a $27 million expansion for its Glasgow facilities. The expansion will help create 170 new well-paying jobs in Barren County.

Nemak manufactures innovative lightweight products for powertrain, e-mobility and structure applications for the automotive industry. The company said this expansion will support future electric vehicle-related business and better position the operation for future contracts.

The multi-million dollar investment will also go towards building upgrades and new, state-of-the-art equipment at its facility on Prestwick Drive.

It will also increase the company’s training efforts for current and new employees in partnership with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and Western Kentucky University.

“Nemak is rapidly increasing our EV-related programs in order to support our customers in their mission for an all-electric future and a more sustainable mobility,” Luis Peña, Nemak’s U.S. business unit director, said.

The company has been operating in Glasgow since 2012.

“Having the opportunity to expand our footprint at an existing plant aligns strongly with our commitment to our people and the communities in which we operate,” Peña said.

