LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is banking on Braidy Industries to deliver on a promise of creating hundreds of jobs; however, the Commonwealth isn’t just rolling the dice.

They are called Triggering Events and there are four of them.

By June 30, 2018, Braidy Industries was supposed to begin construction or site preparations for the aluminum rolling mill, and on the first of that same month there was a groundbreaking ceremony which satisfied that provision.

Within 90 days from March 2, 2018, the company had to prove it allocated $25 million of the common stock offering for mill construction.

By the end of this year, December 31, 2020, Braidy Industries must show that it has $1 billion available for building and equipping the mill.

Finally by June 1, 2022, the company must have 51 percent of its employees in Kentucky, as well as 51 percent of its assets in Kentucky.

If Braidy Industries falls short on any of the goals, Kentucky can take back its $15 million investment and also receive 8 percent in interest accrued each year since May 4, 2017.

