FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear's administration says Kentucky will release nearly 200 prisoners in response to the coronavirus crisis. J. Michael Brown says the governor signed an order to shorten the sentences of 186 inmates determined to be more susceptible to contracting the virus.

Brown is secretary of Beshear's executive cabinet. Beshear says the inmates were convicted of non-violent offenses. Brown says the prisoners will be screened to ensure they're not showing symptoms of the virus before their release.

The governor also recommended that school closings continue until early May. Beshear reported 100 new coronavirus cases statewide and 11 more virus-related deaths.

