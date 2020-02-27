LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The cold weather and wet conditions have caused some icy spots on the roads. These dangerous conditions have caused multiple Kentucky and Indiana school districts to close or operate on a delayed schedule for Thursday, Feb. 27.

Schools in Adair, Marion and Washington County are closed. Marion County Schools will have an NTI day. There is no school for students, but staff members are to report to the school by 9 a.m. Henry County Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay.

Jefferson County Public Schools are open for Thursday, Feb. 27.

Here is a full list of closings and delays:

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Adair County Schools

Carroll County Schools

Marion County Schools

Owen County Schools

Washington County Schools (KY)

SCHOOL DELAYS

Canaan Community Academy (2 hours)

Christian Academy of Carrollton (2 hours)

Grayson County Schools (2 hours)

Henry County Schools (2 hours)

Jennings County Schools (2 hours)

Spring Valley Community Schools - Indiana (2 hours)

Switzerland County Schools - Indiana (2 hours)

You can always see the full list of closings and delays on our Closings page.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.