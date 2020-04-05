LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Midwestern governors announced they were working together on safely reopening their state's economies, Kentucky and Indiana's reopening plans appear to be much different.

Kentucky's "Healthy at Work" plan is about two weeks behind the "Back on Track Indiana" plan, and some changes that go into effect this week in Indiana will not be seen in Kentucky this month.

Starting this week, retail and commercial businesses in Indiana can operate at 50% capacity, while non-essential travel and in-person religious services can continue. In Kentucky, retail and houses of worship will not reopen until May 20, while office-based businesses, dog grooming, manufacturing and construction can reopen May 11.

Similarly, Gov. Eric Holcomb said social gatherings of up to 25 people can take place as long as social distancing guidelines are followed this week, while Gov. Andy Beshear said social gatherings of up to 10 people can resume in Kentucky May 25.

When asked about Indiana reopening earlier during his Friday press briefing, Beshear told Kentuckians not to shop or eat in Southern Indiana while Kentucky businesses remain closed.

"I would ask, if things are open in other states that aren't open in Kentucky, that we not travel to them," Beshear said.

Still, Greater Louisville Inc. President and CEO Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said the difference between the two states' plans could cause issues for those who live or work on the other side of the river.

"As Kentucky and Indiana have announced their respective plans in recent days, it is unclear which elements or factors were considered to help reduce the barriers and challenges Greater Louisville will face with disjointed reopening plans," Davasher-Wisdom said.

Davasher-Wisdom called on the governors to identify coordinated solutions that would make sure Greater Louisville is best positioned for reopening.

"Our families, workers and businesses need consistency for this regional economy and do not view the Ohio River as the line we are being asked to stay behind," Davasher-Wisdom said.

Protesters gathered at the Kentucky Capitol Sunday, demanding the state immediately reopen as they believe restrictions have continued for too long. Still, local leaders believe slowly easing into reopening both the state and local economy will see better results.

