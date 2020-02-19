LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy leaving some parents wondering how it could affect their child's future.

The national organization announced the news Tuesday saying it is working to properly compensate victims harmed during their time in scouts. The non-profit has been battling lawsuits across the country involving thousands of victims who accused troop leaders of sexual abuse.

"We're not going to slow down because our communities are counting on us," CEO and Scout Executive of Lincoln Heritage Council, Jason Pierce told WHAS11 on the phone. "We're a resilient organization."

Lincoln Heritage has not filed for bankruptcy.

The council supports scouting activities in 64 counties in Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and Tennessee.

"We're strong financially and our program will absolutely go on uninterrupted regardless of this national decision," Pierce said.

The Scout Executive said they are financially and legally separate from the national scouts, and that Lincoln Heritage is growing in membership.

"We recruited over 5,000 cub scouts just this past fall so families are telling us that they want scouting and they need scouting," Pierce said.

While the national organization is on shaky ground, Pierce has confidence in the local council's future thanks to the community's support.

"Every dollar raised in our council stays in our council to support the communities of scouts within our territories, so all donors' dollars stay local," Pierce said.