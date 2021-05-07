Good news! Five positive stories from this week

Keep the Sunday Scaries at bay with some positive news stories, including a surprise Vegas trip and a Kentucky man's unique bond with a cardinal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes we all just need a reminder that there are good people doing good things in the world. And we have plenty of examples right here in Kentuckiana!

In case you missed them, here are some of the positive news stories WHAS11 covered this week.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, an Indiana dad risked his life to save his family. He jumped into the Ohio River to rescue his children, who were inside their SUV when it accidentally rolled into the water.

While they lost some belongings, they were grateful to walk away with their lives.

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone, including restaurant workers. The owner of Ramen House, Jonathan Ham, decided to shut down his restaurant for a week to give his staff a much-deserved break.

Not only that - he took them all to Las Vegas. He even helped pay the way for employees who couldn't afford the trip.

"I think people are the most important resource that any business - and especially restaurant - can have," Ham said. "And that's why I try to invest as much as I can in my people."

Trevon Davidson, a Ballard High School alum, didn't return home from college empty-handed. Since the start of the year, he's been collecting shoes to donate to multiple Louisville nonprofits.

With over a million views on TikTok, Joe Castello is known as the "Cardinal Guy," because of his feathered friend, Siva.

Their bond began back in 2019 when the cardinal visited Castello on his lunch break. Castello shared a bite of his lunch with the bird and the rest is history.

Castello said he's taking extra precautions with Siva because of the mysterious disease affecting birds in Kentucky, but he still enjoys spending time with his best bud - and documenting it all on his TikTok account.

When New Albany councilman Patrick McLaughlin passed away last month, there was no question as to who would step up to fill his seat.

His wife, Deanna, was sworn in this week, keeping a promise she made to her late husband many years ago.

While Deanna says she has a lot to learn, she’s ready to continue her husband’s legacy.

