LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Oct. 27, President Trump announced the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after a U.S. raid that took place last night.

Trump says that al-Baghdadi had been under surveillance by the White House for several weeks.

A number of politicians have chimed in about the announcement including some Kentucky and Indiana politicians.

Gov. Bevin tweeted out the following:

Sen. McConnell released a statement applauding the president's announcement:

“I applaud President Trump’s announcement that U.S. special forces have eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The world’s most wanted man has been brought to justice. The world is a safer place today.

“This victory for the U.S. and our many counterterrorism partners is a significant step for the campaign against ISIS, for the future of the Middle East, and for the safety of the American people and free people around the world.

“A victory like this is only possible because of the expertise, skill, and courage of those who work to keep the United States safe. I am grateful for the intelligence professionals who laid the groundwork for this raid, for the brave American servicemembers who risked everything to carry it out, and to President Trump and his team for their leadership.

“While we welcome the fact that al-Baghdadi has been brought to justice, we know we cannot underestimate the resilience of terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda. The important counterterrorism work of the United States, our international coalition partners, and local forces will not end with this significant victory. To the contrary, history shows us how vital it is to keep building on this victory and continue our work to set the conditions for the enduring defeat of ISIS, al Qaeda, and other terrorists in Syria, in Afghanistan, and around the world.”

Indiana Sen. Todd Young also issued a statement regarding the death of the Islamic State leader:

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.

“At this watershed moment in the battle against terrorism, we thank the special operation forces who carried out the mission and the thousands of men and women who have led the fight against ISIS.

“We think of Hoosier Marine Jordan Spears and his family, who represent the great sacrifice by many of our nation’s finest, and their families, to defeat ISIS.

“We also remember Hoosier Peter Kassig and his family, who represent the unspeakable human toll that ISIS’ top leader brought to our fellow American citizens and their families, and to countless innocent men, women and children.

“Americans, all of them, none to be forgotten. Semper Fidelis.”

This list will update as/if more Kentucky and Indiana politicians issue statements regarding president Trump's announcement of the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

