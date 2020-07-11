Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react as Joe Biden declared winner of presidency

Local leaders are sharing their congratulations to the 46th-president elect of the United States.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is now president-elect and leaders from Kentucky and southern Indiana are reacting to his win, days after awaiting results from six other states.

The race and presidency tilted to the soon to be 46th president shortly after the Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden.

The moment also marked a historic moment for this presidency. Senator Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to become vice president.

Rep. John Yarmuth, who won his 8th term in Congress, sent out his congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“This is a BFD. Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden. I’m looking forward to serving with you again. Thank you, Joe, and thank you, Beau,” he expressed. “Congratulations to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Our nation has waited far too long for someone like you to help lead us. In this historic moment, we thank you.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also sent his well-wishes.

“America is best when we purposefully align our many diverse viewpoints around hope, compassion and opportunity. Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they begin the good and noble work of unifying our great country,” Fischer said on Twitter.

Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris, the first woman, Black person and Asian American elected to this position. Today the people of the United States were heard, and history was made.”

This story will be updated.

