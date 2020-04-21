LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With so much happening every single day, it can be hard to keep up with what's going on in our own community.

That's why we're starting WHAS Up Kentuckiana—a newsletter delivered directly to your inbox. We'll give you the day's top stories, detail our ever-changing forecast and (hopefully) bring you some much needed happiness with our Video of the Day.

Our newsletter will be much more than a pile of random headlines from the past day. We want to bring you everything you need to know in a way you're sure to understand.

If that sounds interesting to you, or you're even vaguely intrigued by the idea of receiving an e-mail you'll never open, sign up here.

You'll receive our newsletter at noon every Monday through Friday—so you can feel smarter and more involved in your community while you ignore your work.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.