What you need to know for May 3, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — May 3, 2021.

Here are some top stories around our area for May 3, 2021.

Baby surrendered at Clarksville fire station

A newborn was anonymously surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box in Clarksville early Sunday morning. The box was installed at the Clarksville fire station in October.

“With a dedicated team and available resources this choice has provided hope, love and life for a child,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said in a statement.

The Clarksville Fire Department plans to hold a news conference Monday morning to talk about the child’s condition. According to Indiana’s Safe Haven laws, the Department of Child Services will help the baby find an adoptive family within 30 to 45 days.

Bereaved Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is coming up next Sunday, but for many women in Louisville, that holiday will be filled with grief rather than joy.

Nicole Cowherd knows this pain firsthand after losing her son to gun violence in 2019. Over the weekend, Cowherd decided to bring together mothers like her for a Bereaved Mother’s Day event.

Families were honored with portraits of their lost loved ones, painted by artist Tashi Woods. It was also an opportunity for the women to connect with others who understood their grief.

#ThankYouTeacher

For nearly 40 years, the National PTA has designated this week to honor the men and women who lend their love, passion and skills to educating our kids. President Joe Biden also signed a proclamation designating May 4 as National Teacher Appreciation Day.

How can you celebrate local teachers? Give them some love – either in-person with gifts and cards or on social media with messages of encouragement. You can see more ideas here.

