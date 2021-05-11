What you need to know for May 11, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Tuesday morning!

Let's take a look at some top stories around our area.

Goodbye, curfew

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear is again loosening restrictions on Kentucky businesses. The governor announced curfews for bars and restaurants will end on May 28.

On the same day, capacity limits will be expanded for both indoor and outdoor events in Kentucky.

While the rules won’t be as strict, Beshear still urged businesses to operate with caution and follow the Healthy at Work guidance to keep staff and guests safe.

“Be reasonable – just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” he said.

Help wanted

The statewide change is welcome news for many local businesses that have continued to struggle during the pandemic. Business owners also hope that the newly reinstated work search requirement for Kentucky unemployment will bring more job applicants their way.

“We’re in a situation where we’re very excited about what the potential is to bring people in,” said Against the Grain co-owner Sam Cruz.

Looking for a job? You can find resources here.

Tired of robocalls?

If you own a cell phone, it's likely you get spam calls regularly. And a lot of the time, it's that robotic voice none of us wants to hear when we pick up the phone. Americans received 58.5 billion robocalls in 2019 and last year, people lost a total of $!9.7 billion to phone scammers.

If you don’t want to fall victim to these scams, there are some things you can do, like blocking certain numbers from your phone and setting up a spam filter. Click here for more helpful tips.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.