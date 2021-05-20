What you need to know for May 20, 2021

Happy Thursday! Here are some new and developing stories around our area.

Chaperones required at Kentucky Kingdom

Starting this weekend, everyone under the age of 15 will have to have a chaperone with them to visit Kentucky Kingdom. Chaperones must be at least 21 years old.

A week after the park opened, police responded to several reports of fights involving unaccompanied minors in the parking lot. The park’s general manager said the policy change is to make sure the park remains a “safe, welcoming and enjoyable” place for everyone.

Kentucky Kingdom is offering refunds for season pass holders who purchased them for the 2021 season prior to the announcement. You have to submit you request for a refund by May 31.

'Disturbing video' involving high school students under investigation

Leaders at St. Xavier High School in Louisville sent out an email to parents Wednesday informing them of an investigation into a “disturbing video” involving some of the school’s students. The email said what happens in the video, described as an assault, is “in total opposition” to their standards.

Louisville Metro Police said they were also investigating the video. The video has not been made available to the public and specific details of what happens or who was involved were not provided by St. X or LMPD.

Shortage leads to more shutdowns

A spokesperson confirmed the Louisville Assembly Plant will shut down for almost a month because of the global semiconductor shortage. The closure, which will affect nearly 4,000 people, will begin May 31.

The plant has shut down multiple times this year for the same issue. The semiconductor shortage is also affecting Ford’s ability to sell new vehicles, which are currently being stored in empty lots across the nation.

