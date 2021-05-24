What you need to know for May 24, 2021

Happy Monday! Here's a little weekend recap to get your week started.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Monday morning!

Here are some top stories from the weekend to get you caught up.

Big winners

Between sporting events, award shows and pageants, there were a lot of wins celebrated this weekend. Let's look at some highlights.

An award-winning Weeknd

The Weeknd and Drake also had a pretty stellar Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards. Drake was named Artist of the Decade and extended his record of the most BBMA wins. The Weeknd took home the most awards of the night, winning honors including top artist and top Hot 100 Song.

"Lefty" brings home a new title - and a record

At 50 years old, Phil Mickelson became golf’s oldest major winner on Sunday. He captured his sixth major win at the PGA Championship, outplaying Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

Hometown hero

Those weren’t the only winners this weekend – WHAS11’s own Elle Smith took home the title of Miss Kentucky USA on Saturday night. Smith, representing Georgetown, beat out 45 other hopefuls during the 67th year of the competition. With her win, she will move on to the national Miss USA pageant in November.

Honoring a "pillar" in the Fern Creek community

Tonight, the Fern Creek Fire Department will hold a candlelight vigil to honor a sergeant that died in a tragic off-duty accident Friday. Sgt. Kyle Adams had been with the department for more than two decades and was only eight shifts away from retirement, according to the department.

The vigil will be held at 9 p.m. at Fern Creek Fire Station 1 at 6200 Bardstown Rd. His visitation and funeral are scheduled for later this week.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.