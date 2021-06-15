What you need to know for June 15, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Tuesday.

Let's look at some top stories around our area for June 15, 2021.

Swimming safety

As the temperature rises, people are putting on swimsuits and heading to the pool. But while summer means more fun in the sun, it can also be one of the most dangerous times of the year for children. After a Louisville toddler had to be rescued from a pool over the weekend, local officials are stressing pool safety this summer.

What can you do? Make sure to keep an eye on kids when they’re in or near the water and use floatation devices as often as possible.

Lawsuit filed

Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, her daughter and mayoral candidate Shameka Parrish-Wright are suing Louisville Metro Police, calling the department’s actions unconstitutional during the Breonna Taylor protests.

Back in September, the three women were arrested for rioting along with 20 others after LMPD said they caused damage to the downtown public library.

The charges, which the lawsuit calls “meritless,” were dropped in November. The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges malicious prosecution, negligent retention and assault against two LMPD officers and former interim Chief Robert Schroeder.

"There are still compassionate and kind people here.”

What started out as a simple good deed has now sparked kindness across the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Lex Moran has been looking out for a homeless man she affectionally calls Joe. After posting on social media about giving him a haircut, everyone in the area rallied together to help him out as well.

Moran said she’s collecting donations like clothing, toys and wheelchairs to help even more people in the community. On June 27, she will be working with a team to feed the homeless.

