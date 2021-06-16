What you need to know for June 16, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Wednesday.

Reward offered for mural vandalism

Two men vandalized the new Breonna Taylor mural at Portland’s Lannan Park and police are still trying to figure out who they are. Security footage of the incident was released to the public in the hopes of identifying them.

An anonymous donor is also offering a $2,500 reward for more information. If you know anything about this incident, you can leave an anonymous tip at 502-582-2583.

Biden, Putin meet face-to-face

President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin will meet one-on-one Wednesday morning in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting is set to begin at 7 a.m. EST and is expected to last several hours.

An advisor to the president told ABC News that one of Biden’s goals is to not make a spectacle out of the meeting. Topics covered during their talk include election meddling, human rights and cyberattacks.

If you've missed your favorite animals, we have good news! The Louisville Zoo is now operating at full capacity. The Zoo said the Islands exhibit, HerpAquarium and ropes courses are all open to guests. Plus, the Splash Park will reopen Friday.

Online reservations are no longer required, but guests are encouraged to still get their tickets online for the best deals.

