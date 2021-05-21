What you need to know for May 21, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Friday.

Buffer zone ordinance passes Metro Council

As long as the ordinance gets Mayor Fischer’s signature, a 10-foot buffer zone will be set up around local health care facilities, including the EMW Women’s Surgical Center. Louisville Metro Council passed the ordinance in a 14-11 vote last night.

The zone will give staff and patients space to enter the building without people who oppose the facility’s practices getting in their way. People will still be able to voice their opinions on the outside of the 10-foot space.

This isn’t the first time this idea has been proposed, but this is the first time it passed Metro Council.

Bernheim Forest opens new natural playground

The first zone of Bernheim Forest’s new “Playcosystem,” a natural playground, is officially open for play! The design of the playground was inspired by nature and provides safe play spaces for younger kids as well as more physical challenges for older children.

The next two zones, a park-like setting called TreeCess and a five-acre “Adventure Forest,” are still in progress.

March for Palestine planned for this weekend

This weekend, a group of Louisville students plans to hold a march in Louisville to draw attention to the growing tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Members of Students for Justice in Palestine will gather at the Great Lawn at 4 p.m. Students are sharing their stories to provide context to the unrest, not to justify the current attacks from extremists.

