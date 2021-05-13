What you need to know for May 13, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Thursday morning, Kentuckiana!

Here are some top stories around our area for May 13, 2021.

Do you know anything?

Shively Police are asking for your help in solving a murder from last August. Torre Cortez Foree was shot and killed outside the X-Clusive Cabaret on August 31, 2020 after a fight inside the club.

Even though there were plenty of people at the club that night, Shively Police still haven’t been able to get solid answers on what happened.

No one has been arrested or charged in Foree’s death, but Detective Patrick Allen with Shively Police said Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon is a person of interest in the case. O’Bannon, known professionally as Ronnie Lucciano, is a part of Jack Harlow’s Private Garden collective and has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Kasmira Nash over Derby weekend.

If you know anything about a shooting at X-Clusive Cabaret last August, you are encouraged to contact Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or you can call their anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

"Take a breath"

If gas stations run out of gas in Kentuckiana, it won’t be because of a shortage caused by the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack – it will be because of panic buying.

Governor Andy Beshear said Wednesday that the state has plenty of gas and isn’t experiencing a shortage seen in other states along the east coast. AAA and other consumer agencies are forecasting increased prices but said there is ample supply.

“Provided that, again, everybody stays calm and doesn’t make a rush on your local gas stations, there should be enough for everyone,” Beshear said.

If you need to get gas, you don’t have to run on empty. But there’s also no need to take more than you need or hoard gas. (And please don’t try to put gas in a plastic bag.)

Sauce shortage

One place that is seeing an actual shortage is Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chain is temporarily limiting the number of sauces it gives out per order due to a supply chain issue.

Many locations across the country are only giving out one dipping sauce cup per entrée order. The company said it is actively working to resolve the issue.

(Don’t forget – if you usually go for the Chick-fil-A or Polynesian sauce, you can get 16 oz. bottles at many local grocery stores.)

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.