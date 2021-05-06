What you need to know for May 6, 2021

Here are some local top stories for Thursday.

UofL expands baseball stadium capacity

When the University of Louisville baseball team plays their next game Friday, more fans will be allowed in the stands. In a release, the university announced that it was expanding the capacity at Jim Patterson Stadium from 20% to 50% capacity, effective immediately.

The change comes the day after head coach Dan McDonnell expressed his frustration over the current capacity limits.

UofL athletics said they worked closely with state and local health officials to update attendance policies as social distancing guidelines have been eased. Tickets for Friday’s game against Duke will be available starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Indiana needle exchange program up for debate

Despite its apparent success, the needle exchange program in Scott County is being reevaluated. County commissions hosted a forum Wednesday to discuss the future of the program, which provides safe disposal sterile needles and access to medical and recovery services.

Six years ago, Scott County found itself in the center of an HIV epidemic with more than 200 diagnosed cases. In 2020, there was only one diagnosed case in the county and medical officials attribute that change to the syringe services program.

However, critics - including Scott County Commissioner Mike Jones - say it enables drug users.

"We want to get him off the street."

St. Matthews Police need your help identifying a man who fled the scene of a catalytic converter theft that left an officer injured. The incident happened Feb. 8 at the Target on Westport Road.

Surveillance video from Target shows the man get into a car when the officer headed his way. The officer tried to hang onto the side of the car to arrest him but was thrown off as the man drove away.

Police do not have any clear photos of the man but know the car he fled the scene in is a newer model grey-colored Toyota Camry with tinted windows. The front driver side and the bumper may have considerable damage.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers phone line at 582-CLUE (2583).

