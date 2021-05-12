What you need to know for May 12, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

What's going on with gas?

Images of “sold out” signs and long lines of cars wrapping around gas stations are circulating social media as states experience the effects of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. The fear of a shortage is driving traffic to gas stations across the United States, but how will all of this affect your experience at the pump in Kentuckiana?

Shortages aren’t expected in Kentucky or Indiana (although there have been a couple isolated incidents), but if the pipeline isn’t reopened soon, the price of gas could go up. A spokesperson for AAA said there’s plenty of gas to go around, but price per gallon will likely increase throughout the week.

Experts urge people not to "panic-buy" gas if they don't need it - that could actually lead to a shortage. If you do need to fill up your tank, you can search for the best gas prices near you at this link.

Changes for next school year at JCPS

Last night, the Jefferson County School Board voted to make some changes to the upcoming school year. For those who thrived on NTI, JCPS students will now have a permanent virtual learning option. The virtual school, called the Pathfinder School of Innovation, will be available for students in grades 6 through 12.

The school board also voted to move students from the Grace James Academy to the current Roosevelt-Perry building. Students currently at Roosevelt-Perry will be moved to Wheatley Elementary until their new building is completed.

A 'plausible' explanation for Medina Spirit's failed drug test

Here’s the latest on the Bob Baffert/Medina Spirit drama: In a statement Tuesday, Baffert said Medina Spirit’s failed drug test may be linked to an anti-fungal ointment he had been using to treat a case of dermatitis.

Betamethasone, the drug that appeared in Medina Spirit’s drug screening, is one of the ingredients in the ointment Baffert was using. Follow-up tests are still being conducted by Churchill Downs, but an equine expert said Baffert’s explanation was “certainly plausible.”

Medina Spirit will be allowed to race in the Preakness with extra testing but Bob Baffert won’t be in attendance.

And bad news for those hoping for a Derby disqualification - even if Medina Spirit’s win is taken away, bets on the race won’t be changed. People who bet on Medina Spirit will get to keep their winnings and those who bet on Mandaloun won’t get paid.

