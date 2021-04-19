What you need to know for April 19, 2021

Here are some top stories to start off your Monday!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday, Kentuckiana! If you missed our coverage of Thunder Over Louisville Saturday night, you can check out our recap here.

Here are some top stories to start off your day.

Tragic boat crash this weekend

Two people are still missing after a deadly collision between a boat and barge Saturday night on the Ohio River.

Officials said seven people were on board the boat when the crash happened. Five people were rescued from the river but one of them later died at the hospital. The search for the last two passengers, a man and a woman, is now being called a recovery effort.

PRP Fire said the cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation.

Don't plant the stinky tree!

It’s springtime in Kentuckiana, which means many of us are making our planting plans. If you’re thinking of planting a tree (maybe for Earth Day or Arbor Day?), leaders in one Indiana city have a word of advice:

While the tree has pretty white blossoms in the spring, the Bradford pear is considered an invasive species and could hurt other plants. Plus, its “distinctive” scent isn’t the most pleasant.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging homeowners to take a different route for this planting season.

Monthly checks for parents

While most people have received their stimulus payments by now, some people will get even more money through the American Rescue Plan.

The expansion of the child tax credit means parents who have children 17 years old and younger are eligible for monthly payments starting in July. These payments range from $167 to $300 per month, depending on income.

In July, a portal will open on the IRS website so you can update your information – including income, marital status and number of qualifying children.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.