What you need to know for April 21, 2021

If you missed the updates on the Derek Chauvin trial verdict yesterday, you can get caught up here. Click below for local reactions to the verdict.

Here are some other top stories around our area for April 21, 2021.

A permanent virtual learning option?

Virtual learning became the norm for everyone during the pandemic, but a new proposal for Jefferson County Public Schools would make it a permanent option at one school.

The proposal from Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio would expand Jefferson County High School into a virtual school for grades six through 12. Dr. Pollio introduced the idea to the school board Tuesday night, but it won't be voted on yet.

For students who need supplemental learning this summer, JCPS is offering multiple programs for all students, from pre-K through high school. Registration information will be available before summer begins.

Outdoor venue capacity increase in Kentucky

As the vaccine rollout continues across Kentucky, outdoor venues like stadiums and arenas are able to host more people. Gatherings with more than 1,000 people will get to increase their capacity to 50%. Venues that host fewer than 1,000 people will operate at 60%

One of the places feeling this benefit is Lynn Family Stadium, which has been hosting games for Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC.

Gov. Beshear’s vaccination challenge is still in effect, but the governor said the state won’t hit his goal of 2.5 million vaccinations until May or June if vaccination rates don’t increase.

Free lunches continue through 2022

Students will remain eligible for free meals at school through June 2022, according to a new announcement from the USDA.

The program is also exploring more flexible options like alternate meal pick-up and the ability to serve meals in a non-group setting.

To help schools get back to meeting nutrition guidelines, the USDA says it is boosting the amount schools are reimbursed for each meal served.

