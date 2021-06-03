What you need to know for June 3, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

Here are some top stories around our area for June 3, 2021.

Needle exchange nixed

The needle exchange program in Scott County, Indiana will soon come to an end. Although the program was credited with slowing down a major HIV outbreak in 2015, the county commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to shut it down.

State and local health officials endorsed the program, but those who were opposed to it said it enabled drug users and ultimately caused more harm than good.

The needle exchange program will be phased out by Jan. 1, 2022, giving the county time to create a new resource to replace it.

Derby winner disqualified?

Racing officials confirmed that Medina Spirit, the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby, failed the post-race drug test. As a result, trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs and other tracks across the country for at least two years.

Baffert initially refuted claims that Medina Spirit had betamethasone, a prohibited anti-inflammatory drug, in his system, but later said the colt had been treated with an anti-fungal ointment containing the drug.

Churchill Downs said it is waiting on official notification before it alters the Kentucky Derby race results.

Remembering "The Greatest"

Five years ago today, Louisville legend Muhammad Ali passed away following a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Over the next 10 days, Ali will be honored and remembered through several events including a gravesite ceremony, a documentary screening and community outreach.

If you’d like to pay tribute, more details on the Ali Festival can be found here.

