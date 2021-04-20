What you need to know for April 20, 2021

Let's get into some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

First things first - if you have some new plants in your yard, you may want to get something to cover them. We're tracking cold temperatures and even a chance for some snow Wednesday night. See more on that here.

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for April 20, 2021.

Thousands of vaccine appointments available

On Monday afternoon, the parking lot at the new Cardinal Stadium COVID-19 mass vaccination site was filled with more traffic cones than cars. The stadium has the capacity to vaccinate around 4,000 people per day, but during its first week of operation, only 11,000 doses were given out altogether.

“I think people don’t feel the urgency that we need to feel,” said Dr. Hugh Shoff, the Associate Chief Medical Officer for UofL Health.

UofL Health said the Cardinal Stadium site will now be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate people who want to get their vaccine after work. Thousands of appointments are available and walk-ups are also accepted.

Good news for your utility bill

Two local utility companies have come to an agreement with the city of Louisville to keep utility bills from going up in Jefferson County.

In a settlement between the city, LG&E and Kentucky Utilities, LG&E said it will not increase “fixed customer charges” and agreed to a deal that would keep the rate where it is until 2025.

The settlement must still be reviewed and approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission. If approved, the new rates would take effect July 1. Learn more about those proposed rates here.

Deep dive: Human trafficking in Kentucky

Human trafficking is a very real thing in Louisville, but it usually doesn’t look like how it's depicted in movies and TV shows.

Since 2007, there have been more than 350 cases of human trafficking reported to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline in the state of Kentucky. Around 869 victims have been reported in those cases.

As with most things you see on social media, you should be wary of viral Facebook posts about “trafficking attempts,” unless they are vetted by a reputable source. For more information on recognizing human trafficking, especially in fields that might come across it more often, click here.

If you suspect someone is being trafficking, call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

